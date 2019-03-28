Bristol Palin doesn't plan on staying around MTV for very long.

During an "ask my anything" session on Instagram, the "Teen Mom OG" star was asked point blank, "Will you stick with MTV after the way producers portrayed you?" While Bristol didn't spell out the answer, she responded with a video of her smirking while shaking her head.

She then added that reality TV is "100% not my career."

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Bristol, 28, joined the cast of the reality TV show last year, essentially replacing Farrah Abraham.

While some of the Instagram questions from fans centered around the show, other topics were a bit more scattered, as she was asked about her real estate career in Texas, her sleep pattern and her famous and controversial mother, Sarah Palin.

One fan even asked the mother of three about her looks.

"Do you ever do Botox?," a fan asked.

Bristol proudly tackled the question head one, answering, "hellllll ya, anyone who says they don't.. ask them to move their eyebrows!"