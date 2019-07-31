Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden aren't exactly movers and shakers in the town, but on Tuesday night they had a rare night out for dinner in Beverly Hills.

The reclusive couple dressed casually while dining at Urth Caffe, as Cam paired jeans with a tank top and a beige cardigan. Benji, meanwhile, opted for a baseball hat, black pullover hoodie and black pants.

SPOT / BACKGRID

The actress and Good Charlotte rocker married in January 2015. Ever since then, Cam, 46, has maintained a very low profile and even said she's "actually retired" from acting. Cam hasn't acted in anything since 2014's "Annie," but she starred in many box office hits in the '90s and early '00s. Benji, however, still plays and tours with his band, Good Charlotte, although their tour schedule isn't nearly as grueling as it once was.

"Cameron feels so much better about everything since she married Benji," a source told People magazine. "She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her."

BG008 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Cameron and Benji are "both very happy living the quiet life," a second source added. "The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time."

In 2017 at Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP Wellness Summit, the fiercely private Cameron opened up about her marriage, saying, "I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values -- we're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other."

Splash News

She went on to say Benji makes her feel like an equal in the relationship and supports her at every turn.

"I never experienced that before. I'd never been loved in that way," she said. "I look at him every day and he inspires me -- he works so hard. I feel so lucky."