Camila Cabello is taking a stand against body shamers!

After experiencing a recent slew of online negativity surrounding her figure, the "Havana" singer is blasting body critics in a powerful new post on social media — and she is doing it for the sake of other young women. The 22-year-old shared her message via Instagram Stories on Saturday, venting about a recent body-shaming incident where her body was picked apart by total strangers.

She started off by explaining that she avoids social media in general because it hurts her feelings, but happened to be on it searching for a photo to post in celebration of the two-year anniversary of her hit song. That's when her eyes "accidentally ran over a head line of people 'body shaming me'" she revealed. At first, she felt "super insecure" imagining what the said photos must look like.

"Oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't stuck in my stomach," she continued. "But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f--king rock, or all muscle for that matter."

But ultimately, it isn't herself and her feelings that she is the most concerned about. She pointed out that the saddest part of "young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is that they're seeking perfection that's not real." She continued to explain that the reason she decided discuss the incident publicly is for the sake of young women like her little sister, "who are growing up on social media."

"They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S norm," she shared. "It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL."

"Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural."

She concluded her post with a strong, body-confident statement. "I won't buy into the bulls—t today!!!! Not today, satan. And I hope that you don't either."

Keep preaching, Camila!