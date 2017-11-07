Craziest celeb body shaming stories

Being in the public eye for some stars means having to face comments people make about their physical appearance. Whether it's internet trolls or colleagues in the industry, there's no end to the catty and mean things people will say about the way a celebrity looks. Wonderwall.com found body-shaming stories from major Hollywood stars that will make your jaw drop... starting with Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. J.Law shared that when she was just starting out in the biz, a female producer told her to disrobe and line up with other (also naked) women to have her body evaluated. The producer then told Jennifer to use naked photos of herself to help motivate herself to diet. She also claims she was told to lose 15 pounds in two weeks for a film role. When she later talked about her experience with another producer (this time a man), he said he couldn't understand why people thought she was fat, telling her she was "perfectly f---able" (which is equally creepy). Keep reading for more...

