Cardi B's husband, Offset, has been charged with felony gun possession, which stems from his arrest last summer in Georgia.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

TMZ reported that prosecutors in the Peach State filed three charges against the Migos rapper in February, including a firearms possession by a convicted felon, a felony, and misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and improper lane change.

A felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime was dropped.

Cardi's man was arrested last July after being pulled over near Atlanta for an improper lane change. While pulled over, officers allegedly discovered three weapons in the car and $107,000 in cash.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Offset has entered a plea of not guilty and has a court date scheduled for May.

The rapper's team believes Offset was "targeted" because of his celebrity.

"It's a common theme. We're talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry," his lawyer told TMZ at the time. "Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity ... and that is a sad statement."