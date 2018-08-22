It couldn't all be paradise!

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead, were having the best time ever on Maui while vacationing together all week with their kids from their first marriages. Then it all went south.

"First time I have ever missed a flight. Hurricane traffic and a visit to urgent care were the culprits. And with 4 kids in tow 🙄😫," Christina captioned a photo of herself with her and Ant's children in the midst of airport chaos on Aug. 21. "I guess Maui wasn't ready for us to leave. 🏝 ."

Ant shared the same image on his own Instagram feed and, like Christina, tried to find the silver lining. "Pre hurricane chaos and we have missed our flight!!!! 😩😩 I can think of worse places to be stranded! 🤷🏼‍♂️for the kids..... it's an ADVENTURE 😇 character building 💪🏼 and I am good at building tents from palm trees 🌴 x," he wrote.

Hawaii is bracing for a hit from Hurricane Lane, which has just been classified as a Category 5 storm, in the next few days.

Ant also tweeted about their plight. "Faaaaaarrrrkkk!!!! Pre hurricane chaos and we have missed our flight home! Trapped in Maui with no flights! Will digest my options over a Mai tai," he wrote.

The couple, who've been dating since late 2017, did what they could to pass the time -- including teaching Ant's kids to play blackjack with what appeared to be Skittles instead of money -- as they explored options for getting off the island. "Parental duties #1," the British cop-turned-car restorer captioned a snapshot on his Instagram Story showing son Archie and daughter Amelie smiling at a table laden with playing cards and candy.

Once Ant and Christina realized that they weren't going anywhere, they checked back into their hotel and took the kids swimming during the literal calm before the storm. "And we're back," Christina captioned an Instagram Story pic of her kids with HGTV co-star (and ex-husband) Tarek El Moussa, Taylor and Brayden, along with the emoji of a woman with her hands up in a "what are you gonna do?" pose. Ant shared a snapshot on his Instagram Story of their kids playing in the water. "Late night pool dip," he explained, reasoning, "Well we are here now" and adding the male version of Christina's emoji.

Before they missed their flight, Ant shared an Instagram slideshow of photos of his and his "unicorn" girlfriend's amazing and fun-filled tropical getaway during which their kids appear to have really bonded. "Just a small selection of moments! Maui you have been MAGICAL 😍 but it's time to go 😩😩 we've had the best time ever. So so special! So so lucky! 🙏🏻 we are truly TRULY blessed 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 till the next time x x," he captioned the photo series.

It's unclear if the couple's unexpected travel crisis due to the hurricane will cause production delays for their TV shows.

The travel debacle did, however, mean that Christina's kids missed their father Tarek's 37th birthday on Aug. 21. "Had such a fun BIRTHDAY today!! I didn't have my kids so me and some friends went on a fishing trip! Has anyone ever caught a Tuna Fish this big!! 225 pounds? And.....I'm gonna eat so much sushi! Who ❤️❤️❤️'s sushi!!??" Tarek captioned an Instagram slideshow of his catches.