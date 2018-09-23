Divorced "Flip or Flop" stars Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa reunited for daughter Taylor's 8th birthday party on Sept. 22 -- and by the looks of things, everyone had a blast.

Christina was joined by British boyfriend Ant Anstead, who hosts the car restoration show "Wheeler Dealers," for the festivities, which took place at GlowZone in Huntington Beach, California. Taylor and her friends had a great time dancing at the bash featuring an epic glow-in-the-dark party room, a big red throne for the b-day girl and a stunning mermaid-themed cake created by Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" fame.

Christina shared a few photos from the event on Instagram in a post she captioned, "Happy 8th Birthday #TaylorReese 💗. Life with Tay is never dull. She always keeps me on my toes lol. She's smart, talented, funny, sassy and beautiful. Love her to the 🌙!! We had so much fun celebrating today @glowzone_hb with family and friends. Thank you to the #Cakeboss @buddyvalastro for her mermaid dream cake. 🧜‍♀️."

Tarek also shared a sweet message for his daughter on Instagram, captioning a pic of them, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAY!!! Ugh this girl is my absolute best friend in the entire world. She's my everything, the love of my life:) I'm honestly a really lucky guy to have such amazing babies❤️❤️❤️ So Tay... Happy 8th birthday we love you to the moon and back! - Daddy."

Both Christina and Tarek, whose divorce was finalized in January, also shared clips from the festivities on their Instagram stories. They both posted videos of Taylor and her friends dancing on a lighted floor as their son Brayden, 3, watched.

Christina also shared a great pic of Taylor smiling next to her gorgeous blue mermaid-tail cake, which featured aqua fondant scales, iridescent white pearls and shiny pink sea creatures like an octopus and a seahorse.

Another pic from the "Christina on the Coast" star's Instagram Story shows a smiling Brayden clutching a plate holding a big piece of his sister's birthday dessert, which featured layers of rainbow cake on the inside.

DailyMail.com published paparazzi photos of Christina accompanied by Ant -- who was carrying birthday gifts -- leaving the venue, as well as Tarek on his way out. Both HGTV star exes had big smiles on their faces, which was no surprise considering that Tarek has previously said he likes Ant, whom Christina's been dating since late 2017 (they just celebrated their 10-month anniversary).

"He's about nine billion times better than the first two [guys she dated after our split]," Tarek told CountryLiving.com in June. "I met him, he seems like a good guy. He has kids, he's good to my kids and I'm happy she finally found a decent, normal guy. Good for her."