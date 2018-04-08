Less than three months after her divorce from Tarek El Moussa was finalized, Christina El Moussa put their five-bedroom, nine-bathroom marital home on the market.

But according to experts, when it finally sells, it might end up being, believe it or not, a big flop for the HGTV star.

Christina, 34, listed the 6,366-square-foot home in Yorba Linda, California, for $2.995 million. But she and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek, 36, bought the home in 2013 for $2 million, Realtor.com reports.

Realtor.com explains that even if Christina were to get the full asking price for her "rustic-glam" mansion that sits on 0.44 acres, she'd still have to swallow a half-a-million-dollar loss because, as the site points out, they spent a huge amount of money renovating it over two years.

"Bought for $2 million, $1.5 million in renovations, and selling it for $3 million? That's a $500,000 loss," California real estate developer Tyler Drew explains to Realtor.com. There's also the fact that, since it was built in 2004, the house is "relatively new construction. Dumping $1.5 million into a house that is less than 20 years old is never going to turn out well," he added.

The exes made some costly decisions along the way.

Christina had a vision for the decor and design going in but when they were about 25 percent into the renovation, Tarek told People magazine in 2016, she changed her mind and they started over. "So we just ended up clearing everything out and starting fresh," Christina explained.

They added tons of high-end details to the property that they once described as their dream home. It has an outdoor kitchen, a stunning pool pavilion, a putting green, a two-story dining room, Carrara marble and Thermador appliances in the kitchen, a gym they created out of two bedrooms, a master suite with a fireplace, soaking tub and a huge shower and more.

But those high-end additions might come back to bite Christina. "It's gaudy, over-renovated and backing up next to a hill that catches on fire every five years," Tyler also told Realtor.com. "It's also a cool million dollars overpriced for comparable properties. This is a flop, hands down."

Another expert, real estate agent Amethyst Albert from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, told Realtor.com that even though the updates are "impeccable... with all the high-end finishes in a home they originally intended to stay in for many years, they probably stood to make a much larger profit margin if they had scaled back the luxury items."

It's been reported that Christina got the home in the divorce. In March, it was revealed that Tarek had closed on a new bachelor pad for himself -- a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom, 3,010-square-foot place in Costa Mesa, California, for $2.28 million -- just a few weeks after his divorce was finalized.

It makes sense, however, that Christina wouldn't want to keep the mansion, especially now that she's moved on from her marriage. After dating a few other men following her 2016 separation from Tarek, she seems to be super-happy with hunky British TV host Ant Anstead, whom she's been seeing since December 2017.