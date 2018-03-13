Courtney Stodden claims she was sexually abused twice, both times while she was separated from her estranged husband, Doug Hutchison.

DJDM/WENN.com

The former teen bride revealed the news on "The Tomorrow Show" on March 12.

"When the first incident happened, I, you know, didn't tell [Doug]. It was actually during the first time we separated," she said. "It actually happened to me two times when we were separated. And um, I didn't tell him, you know, it happened. You know? And at that age, I was only 19, you know, when my first experience happened. I didn't really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part."

"I felt like, 'OK, well that's how sex is,'" she continued. "You know, I only had sex with one man before that; that was, you know, Doug. So gentle, not to get explicit. But I was like, 'OK, maybe that's just a rough way of going on a date.' I really didn't realize it was, you know, sexual abuse, until I started hearing these women talking. It wasn't until #MeToo started that I was like, 'Wow, maybe that wasn't OK.' So yeah, it's really a sad thing, but it happens all the time."

She didn't name her alleged abuser.

"It's just like all the other women's stories. It's nothing different," she said. "Each woman should be heard and I'm definitely planning on ... I'll definitely be a part of the movement, for sure."

Splash News

Courtney has been quite the newsmaker as of late. On March 6, she filed for divorce from Doug a little more than a year after she and the actor announced that they were parting ways after a tumultuous few years, though they tried to make it work off and on for several months.

In her court filing, she didn't ask for spousal support, leading many to wonder if she and Doug had a prenup.

"There wasn't a prenup in the relationship. And I know some people were reporting that I did the divorce papers wrong or something [by not asking for spousal support]. I didn't," Courtney told TMZ, clearing up the rumors. "I didn't marry him for his money. He hardly had any when I married him."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"There's a big misconception about he was this rich sugar daddy, and I mean, in reality, I was kind of the breadwinner, you know, for a while in our relationship," Courtney added. "Big misconception. I did a good job playing into the whole image, you know. But I was the breadwinner. There's no money to go after, even if I wanted to."