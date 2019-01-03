Danielle Staub was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, for a second time in five months.

Page Six reported on Jan. 3 that a judge granted the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star a 10-day temporary restraining order. In obtaining the protective order, Danielle said her ex is emotionally abusing her, but said there has been no physical contact between them.

Danielle, 56, "claimed that he is basically tormenting her," Page Six said.

Because of the order, Marty will have to vacate their shared home.

"I'm not aware that a restraining order is in place at all. She has received multiple death threats on social media over her behavior on how she treats people, so she filed something with that at the police but it had nothing to do with me," Marty told the New York City-based tabloid on Thursday after learning of the order. "Whether or not she's filed a restraining order on me — I'm not sure what it could be for. There has no been interaction between the two of us. We're living in the same house but we're avoiding each other."

Danielle's rep said, "Danielle was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband to ensure her safety. He must vacate the marital residence."

Danielle and Marty were married in May, but their romance hit the skids almost immediately. Now they are in the midst of a bitter split in which she's accused him of physical and verbal abuse. She also said he's refused to speak to her. In late July, Marty accused Danielle of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse," according to court papers.

Once, the duo filed restraining orders against each other -- but eventually dropped them.

"Things started to deteriorate just before the wedding," he told TMZ. "She changed, and she changed dramatically from what she was. We were dating for almost a year and three-quarters before the wedding and it was a whole different person. When she started to film again she became, in her mind, the celebrity that she was, better than most people, certainly better than me. Conversations were one sided."

Marty said he had several conversations with Danielle during which he asked her to treat him better.

Asked why she would lie about the housing situation, Marty said, "She's been saying some things lately that don't make any sense, so I don't know what her reasoning would be. I guess maybe she thought it would never come to pass, and when it actually did, and I told her this was going to happen, she was not very happy about it."

In early November, Danielle accused Marty of secretly trying to sell their shared house without telling her. Marty, though, has claimed that's nonsense.