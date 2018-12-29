In early November, Danielle Staub accused her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, of secretly trying to sell their shared house in New Jersey without telling her. Now, though, he says her claims are nonsense.

"She definitely knew that," he told TMZ in a new interview. "It's kind of hard to put a house on the market without your wife knowing about it or your better half knowing about it, because people have to come and see it. How you going to hide that?"

Last month, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" said she found out that her house was on the market for more than $2 million after a friend called her. A shellshocked Danielle apparently started crying upon hearing the news, as she and her youngest daughter currently live in the home.

Marty also lives in the 7,500 square foot home, but they keep their distance inside the walls.

Danielle and Marty were married in May, but their romance hit the skids almost immediately. Now they are in the midst of a bitter split in which she's accused him of physical and verbal abuse. She also said he's refused to speak to her. In late July, Marty accused Danielle of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse," according to court papers.

Once, the duo filed restraining orders against each other -- but eventually dropped them.

"Things started to deteriorate just before the wedding," he told TMZ. "She changed, and she changed dramatically from what she was. We were dating for almost a year and three-quarters before the wedding and it was a whole different person. When she started to film again she became, in her mind, the celebrity that she was, better than most people, certainly better than me. Conversations were one sided."

Marty said he had several conversations with Danielle during which he asked her to treat him better.

Asked why she would lie about the housing situation, Marty said, "She's been saying some things lately that don't make any sense, so I don't know what her reasoning would be. I guess maybe she thought it would never come to pass, and when it actually did, and I told her this was going to happen, she was not very happy about it."