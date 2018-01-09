Morena Baccarin has finally ironed out all the divorce details with her ex-husband Austin Chick.

The "Deadpool" actress has agreed to give Austin their home in New York City, a $406K payout and split residuals from "Deadpool" and season 1 of "Gotham," according to a property settlement agreement obtained by TMZ.

Morena will maintain ownership of their properties in Brazil and Los Angeles, as well as a 2001 Lexus that the former couple shared.

The 38-year-old actress--who married her Gotham co-star Benjamin McKenzie in 2017-- reportedly earns over $90K a month. Her former husband is bringing home $1,375 a month, reports say.

The property settlement comes just days after Morena and Austin reached a custody agreement for their 4-year-old son.

The former couple agreed to shared custody and will raise their son in New York City--a move that Austin was originally opposed to-- after months of court battles and mudslinging.

Austin will move to the Big Apple where Morena shoots "Gotham" and the actress agreed to pay him $3,500 a month in child support and $5k in spousal support for a year.

Morena was originally paying him $20,000 a month in spousal support until a judge reduced it to $5,000 in February 2017. Neither party is allowed to negatively comment on the other in front of their son.

Morena is also the mother to daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, who she welcomed in March 2016 with Ben.