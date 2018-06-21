Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Lee have been at odds for several months, particularly this week, but the Motely Crue rocker reportedly still plans on inviting his son to his wedding to Brittany Furlan next year.

Tommy, though, doesn't expect his son to actually attend the Valentine's Day 2019 nuptials.

According to TMZ, Tommy is "hoping time heals all wounds… Tommy still tells friends he loves Brandon, and wants him at the wedding. "

Tommy Lee and Brandon, 22, have been airing out each other's dirty laundry in public for a few months, but things really got ugly this week after the Motley Crue rocker claimed that he spent $130,000 for Brandon to go to rehab. Up until Tommy's public outing, nothing was known about Brandon's issues.

Brandon, however, acknowledged that what Tommy said was true, but then took a shot at his dad, insinuating that he needs to go to rehab.

"Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful," Brandon said. "My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."

The rehab claims and admission were just part of the drama between these two. Tommy blasted his kids — Brandon and Dylan — for not calling him on Father's Day, even calling them "a--holes." Brandon then blasted Tommy, implying that he's a deadbeat dad and even shared an image of Tommy seemingly unconscious in a T-shirt and underwear lying on the floor.

He captioned the image, "Look a little sleepy there Tommy."

The photo appeared to have been taken after the father-son's spat in March when Tommy said his son attacked him (Brandon said it was in self-defense.)

TMZ said Tommy thought he and Brandon's issues were behind them and he only decided to speak out on their feud because Brandon's blocked his number and emails.