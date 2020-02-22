Diddy is recovering after going under the knife for the fourth time in two years.

The producer took to Instagram on Friday to post several videos from the hospital while getting a tendon tear in his quadricep repaired.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

"I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today," he said on his Instagram Story, revealing that he had to cancel a scheduled appearance in San Francisco for the last-minute. "Pray for ya boy, I'm gonna see you all next time and make it up y'all."

Diddy didn't say exactly how he tore his tendon, but indicated doctor's visits aren't exactly rare for him.

"I'm clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes," he said. "It's always been like that. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I've had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it's on quad."

"At the end of the day, this is God's work to slow me down," he continued, "take better care of body and eat right — and just stop treating my body like a machine. This is unbelievable. I did it to myself by accident."

Diddy — known by several other monikers throughout his career — said he's had about 10 medical procedures throughout his lifetime, including four rotator cuff surgeries, a partial knee replacement and operations on his toe, wrist and bicep.

"I just wanna be honest with ya and say to everybody else that's clumsy and accident-prone, I pray for you," he said. "Pray for me. This is gonna be my last surgery, I promise."