DMX is back on stage after his latest rehab stint.

The rapper performed on stage at Las Vegas' Hakkasan Nightclub on Monday morning, singing several of his hits, including "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Where The Hood At?" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya," TMZ reported.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

"When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you," he reportedly told the crowd.

While in the nightclub at the wee hours of the morning, X sipped water and smoked cigarettes, the report noted.

The performance is believed to be X's first since seeking treatment for his issues. In the fall, he abruptly canceled several concerts while in rehab.

"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility," a statement said on social media. "He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support."

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The New York-based rapper has long had issues with substance abuse, as he's failed multiple drug tests over the years, several of which resulted in rehab stints. He's also been jailed over the years for drug-related offenses.

X, who has 15 children, was released from prison in January 2019 after serving time for tax evasion. He's claimed that he's getting offers from movie producers for a biopic on his life.