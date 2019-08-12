Drake clearly thinks he has a ticket to ride with the Beatles, and Twitter is not having it.

The rapper appeared to take a shot at the legendary group with his newest tattoo, one that shows the Beatles crossing the iconic Abbey Road. However, in the tattoo, there's another person there, and it's not the "fifth Beatle." That inked figure in front of John, Paul, George and Ringo is Drake, and he's holding his hand up.

Many presume the forearm tattoo means he's waving goodbye to the Beatles or telling them to stop.

What's the significance of the tattoo? In June 2018, Drake beat the Beatles' 1964 record of having the most songs in Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 at any one time — the Beatles held the record with five, but Drake snagged seven, according to the Business Insider. He also bested the Beatles in several other categories.

In 2019, he appeared to take a shot at the group in Meek Mill's song "Going Bad," rapping, "I got more slaps than the Beatles."

Fans — even Drake fans, for that matter — aren't exactly applauding the rapper for the tattoo.

"I love drake but that's so tacky and cocky," one person tweeted.

Another described it as "mad disrespect," while another criticized the ink and Drake's "massive ego."

"In no realm of the universe, will Drake ever live up to the influential phenomenon that was The Beatles," another said.

Beatles fans aren't about to Let It Be with this one.