Duchess Meghan's estranged father is getting into the fashion business.

Thomas Markle will soon launch a menswear collection, according to Samantha Markle, Thomas' daughter and Meghan's estranged half-sister.

"So excited about my father's new #clothing line for men!" Samantha tweeted on Aug. 15. "Will keep you posted!"

Little else is known about what the clothing line will entail.

Since his daughter married Prince Harry in May, Thomas has been a thorn in the side of the royal family, as he continues to talk to media about Meghan. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, he claimed that he hung up on Harry after the affable royal called to ask if he had collaborated with paparazzi for photos.

Initially, Thomas admits, he lied to Harry, but then it turned out that he did, in fact, stage photos for profit. He got a call from Harry again.

Thomas recalled Harry telling him, "If you had listened to me this would never have happened." Thomas said he told Harry, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad. Then I hung up."

Communication between Thomas and his daughter has been nonexistent of late. He said he has no way of even getting in touch with her anymore.

"The phone number that I call, it doesn't work anymore. The, I guess, liaison with the royal family never answers back," Thomas told The Sun in July. "And there's no address I can write to so I have no way of contacting my daughter."