Eminem celebrated his pal 50 Cent's birthday while destroying him at the same time -- all in a rap.

50 posted the video to his Instagram page.

In the message, Eminem wishes his longtime buddy a happy birthday. He then jokes that 50 almost made him quit rap.

"I want to remind you of the verse you did that made me want to quit rapping," Em said, before going into a verse from 50 rap in Eminem's 2002 movie "8 Mile."

Em sang, "Picture a perfect picture, picture me in the paper/Picture me starting s---, picture me busting my gat/Picture police man dey ain't gotta picture of that/Picture me being broke, picture me smokin' a sack/Picture me comin' up, picture me rich from rap/Picture me blowin' up, now picture me going back..."

After catching his breath, Eminem said, "Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping for like a long time. Anyways, happy birthday, love you homie."

The birthday boy was all too happy to post the video of Eminem good-naturedly calling him out.

"Thank you @eminem you know [you're] still the best in the world 🌎 to me man, I love you bro," he wrote.

This is the second time we've seen the somewhat reclusive Eminem in a matter of weeks. In late June, the rap legend was in Los Angeles on June 22 for the premiere of HBO's "The Defiant Ones," a four-part documentary series that tells the stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.

At the premiere, a bearded Eminem posed on the red carpet with the two men of the hour.

For Eminem, the fact that he made a public appearance is quite rare. He's only shown his face a few times over the years for special events -- like his surprise cameo during a Drake concert in Detroit last August.