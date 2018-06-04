Eminem seems to be smitten with Nicki Minaj.

In late May, speculation mounted that the two were an item after Nicki said in an Instagram comment that she and Em were dating. Shortly after, the two rappers then joked back and forth, and most people figured the two were trolling their fans, something he's been known to do in the past.

Now, though, Eminem is giving more hints that he's really into Nicki (or is he trolling again?). Over the weekend, he made a public plea for the "Anaconda" rapper while performing at the Governors Ball in New York.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Nicki, let's do this!," he shouted during his set, according to video posted by The Blast. "I'm going to tell you something about Nicki that she don't even know … we go together! That's all I wanted to say, thank you for letting me get that off my chest."

He even called her his "wifey" at one point.

Ago/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A week before that, Eminem did the same thing, telling a crowd in Boston that he wanted to date Nicki. "How many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?" he asked as the crowd cheered. "Well… me too!," he said.

Nicki, herself, has implied that she and Em have had a romantic rendezvous before. In YG's song "Big Bank," Nicki rapped, "Told 'em I met Slim Shady / bag the Em / Once he go black / he'll be back again."