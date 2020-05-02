The man who broke into Eminem's house last month had previously broken into another home owned by the rapper.

In April, Eminem came face to face with an intruder after that man broke into his house.

According to the report, a 26-year-old man gained entry into the home around 4 a.m. by smashing a window with a paving stone. It appears that the man came through the back of the house, while the rapper's security team guarded the front of the home, which is located in a gated community.

After waking up to the house alarm, Em found the intruder in his living room. The rapper's security quickly detained the intruder while waiting for police to make an arrest.

According to TMZ, this wasn't the first time the man has attempted to contact Eminem. He was also reportedly arrested in June 2019 for trespassing on two properties as he tried to find Em. One of the two homes was actually owned the Eminem.

Citing police records in Rochester Hills, Michigan, TMZ said the man first hit up a house in the middle of the night and woke up the homeowner by throwing a rock through the front window. He was gone by the time police arrived, but he later returned and allegedly said he was "looking for his brother, Marshall."

Later, the man moved onto another home, and this one was actually owned by Eminem, who's real name is Marshall Mathers.

There, he allegedly got past security fencing and a gated entrance around 4 a.m. Police said he rang the doorbell and asked where the rapper was. The resident told the man that Eminem didn't live there and told the man to leave. When cops came, they found the crook hiding under a bed on the second floor of the property's gatehouse.

Police later connected the dots and realized he was the same man who broke into the Rochester Hills home.

He is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail on two felonies for his April break in, first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.