Troubled actress Heather Locklear could soon be facing more legal woes.

A week and a half after she was arrested and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel after allegedly hitting a cop and kicking a paramedic, the EMT she allegedly attacked has hired a lawyer, TMZ reports.

The paramedic who a reportedly "heavily intoxicated" Heather allegedly assaulted while being put on a gurney at the "Melrose Place" star's home late on June 24 is claiming that she suffered serious injury during the incident, sources close to the case tell TMZ, which has led the EMT to hire a personal injury attorney.

The female paramedic has temporarily "been reassigned to desk duty as a result of her injuries to her head and neck," TMZ writes, adding that the woman claims she can't do her regular job in the field right now.

The EMT wants money for medical bills, pain and suffering and, TMZ adds, for emotional abuse, as the woman claims Heather also verbally attacked her during the incident.

The EMT's attorney did not comment to TMZ except to say that he was concerned for his client's health and well-being.

This is just the latest in a series of problems for the "Dynasty" star, who was also arrested back in February following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend in which she allegedly assaulted a police officer. During the June 24 incident, Heather punched a cop somewhere on his body, reports claim.

Earlier in June, Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation -- TMZ reported that she was placed on an involuntary hold -- after a family member called authorities to report that the actress was having suicidal thoughts and looking for a gun so she could shoot herself.

Following her latest arrest, TMZ reported on June 30, Heather was preparing to be moved from a Los Angeles hospital's mental health ward to a longer-term care facility where psychiatrists could better assess and treat her substance abuse and mental health issues.