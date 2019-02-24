Fergie and Josh Duhamel may have called it quits on their marriage, but they sure seem to be amicable when it comes to co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Axl.

The exes reunited for a faux-snow day at Axl's pre-school, called Crestwood, in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 23.

They couldn't have gotten along better, spotted hugging, playing with their little one and even going for a ride down an icy hill by sled together.

Josh was also super hands-on at the school's family-fun event. He helped to set up and get all of the fake snow laid out for the kiddos earlier in the day.

"SNOW DAY 2019!!!" he captioned a video of the preparations on Instagram.

Fergie and Josh announced their divorce at the end of 2017, after eight years of marriage.

"With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the pair said in a joint statement. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Josh was most recently linked to "Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez, but ended things last summer.