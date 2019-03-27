Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Apollo Nida will be out of prison a year sooner than expected.

According to a new judgment in United States District Court, Phaedra Parks' ex will serve 84 months for mail and wire fraud, down from his previous 96-month sentence, E! News reported.

Getty Images

His release date, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, is set for Oct. 15, 2020.

Back in May 2014, the former reality TV star pleaded guilty for his involvement in a four-year scheme involving bank, mail and wire fraud and ID theft of more than 50 people.

"This defendant participated in a sweeping fraud scheme that exploited many segments of the financial system, including phony claims submitted to federal and state agencies, loans secured by vehicles, and even basic identity theft associated with stolen checks," United States Attorney Sally Quillian Yates said in a statement at the time of Apollo's plea.

Apollo's attorney told E! News afterward, "On behalf of my client Apollo, right now he feels remorse. He thought the judge was fair, and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less. Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He's OK, and will get through this."

Getty Images North America

Phaedra and Apollo share two children. They split in 2017 while he was incarcerated.