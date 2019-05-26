"The Real Housewives of Miami" alum Joanna Krupa is going to be a mom!

REX/Shutterstock

The 40-year-old model-actress announced her happy news on Instagram on May 26, sharing a photo of her positive pregnancy test.

"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone . Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻," she captioned the pic.

This will be her first child. Joanna married businessman Douglas Nunes, the co-founder of tech and media company 451, in her native Poland in August 2018 following a four-month engagement.

It's her second marriage. She and Miami businessman Romain Zago, who frequently appeared on "RHOM," split in 2016 after less than four years of marriage and divorced in 2017.

After her divorce, she opened up to Life & Style magazine about how glad she was that she'd frozen her eggs years earlier.

"Thank goodness I froze my eggs," Joanna said. "I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn't. You don't want to wake up one day and be like, 'My God, what was I thinking?' I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe."

REX/Shutterstock

She added, "You never know what life will bring. What if that moment comes when you can't have kids?"

Joanna has not revealed if she used those frozen eggs to conceive the child she and husband Douglas are now expecting or if they conceived naturally or used other fertility treatments.