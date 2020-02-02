The future of Duane Chapman's reality TV show on WGN is up in the air.

According to TMZ, WGN is under new ownership and has changed its prime time lineup to a three-hour news show. "Dog's Most Wanted" had been airing during prime-time hours and is the No. 1-rated original series on WGN.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Under a typical schedule, Duane would normally be shooting his show right now, but he's instead on a hiatus.

With the future of the show in question — or at least its time slot — Dog is using the hiatus as "me" time, TMZ says, adding that he's doing "a lot of self-exploration and chasing passions like fishing." He's also going to work with at-risk youth and continue working bounty hunter cases, with or without the cameras rolling.

The report comes as questions abound about Dog's relationship status. Last week, in a teaser for his upcoming appearance on "Dr. Oz", Duane seemingly proposed to his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell.

@duanedogchapman / Instagram

TMZ says that Dog and Moon are not engaged, despite the public proposal, noting he never gave her a ring. The rumored relationship has caused a rift in the family, as Moon was friends with Dog's late wife, Beth Chapman — in fact, Moon was the maid of honor at Beth and Dog's wedding.

Duane's daughter Lyssa Chapman hasn't kept her feelings about Dog and Moon's relationship at bay. After Dog posted a photo of he and Moon on his Instagram page, Lyssa left a string of vomit emojis, which she later deleted.

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this," she later said.

In an interview the following week, Dog reacted to Lyssa's criticism, telling Radar Online, "Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her."