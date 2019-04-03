What's the holdup? That's what Gayle King fans want to know.

Back on March 21, Page Six reported that the beloved TV journalist was negotiating a huge contract to keep her working for CBS News and "CBS This Morning" for many more years.

WALLING MCGARITY / CBS / .

But by April 2, the deal had yet to close, Page Six explains in a new report, because things are still being "batted around" by attorneys for both Gayle and the network, the New York Post's gossip column revealed.

"I don't know why they don't just throw $18 million at her and get this done," an insider told Page Six.

Page Six previously reported that Gayle makes around $5.5 million a year in her current contract. She wants a big raise to keep anchoring "CBS This Morning" and has been "poised to sign a new multimillion-dollar contract," Page Six wrote in March.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

There has been some uncertainty at CBS that it seems could also be at play. On April 2, Huffpost reported that Gayle's "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Bianna Golodryga will be leaving the network after less than six months on the morning show.

A source also told Page Six that "hundreds are worried for their jobs" as the network decides whether "CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor" will move from New York City to Washington, D.C., as there are "high odds" that Norah O'Donnell will take over the broadcast.

John P. Filo / CBS / .

In February, industry sources told Page Six that Norah, who co-anchors "CBS This Morning" with Gayle, had been splitting her time between NYC and DC but would prefer to be in Washington because her husband has restaurants in the nation's capital.

Earlier in March, the New York Post reported that Gayle was looking to nearly triple her salary.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Gayle is holding the show together, she wants George [Stephanopoulos] money -- he got between $15 and $18 million to stay on at ABC," a source said.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky is reportedly on board with a big payday for Gayle, who delivered a ratings win for the network in early March with her explosive interview with R&B star R. Kelly, who's facing legal repercussions after being accused of sexually assaulting young women and girls.