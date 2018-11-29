Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember all those reports that said Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were going to start having children imminently? Yeah, pump the brakes on those.

Family expanding is not happening "any time soon," Hailey told Vogue Arabia for its newest cover story.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," she said in a wide-ranging interview. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality."

Close, sure, but "Jailey" is not shopping for strollers yet.

Ever since Justin and Hailey got married in the fall, there has been speculation that the duo would start a family. In fact, earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly, "They're very much in love. They get along so well. She's not pregnant right now. But it's going to happen. They want to raise their family up there [in Canada]."

The couple recently spent Thanksgiving and Hailey's 22nd birthday in Justin's home country. There are rumors that the couple is going to settle in Waterloo, Canada, near Toronto, where Justin owns a $5 million mansion.

"Justin loves being in Canada because it's very peaceful. He can take Hailey out and it's not a mess with photographers," a source told People magazine. "They are much more left alone. They seem very happy together."

Us Weekly said Justin and Hailey are set on making the mansion their official residence.

"Hailey and Justin are living in Waterloo, Ontario, full-time now. That's their home base," a source told the outlet. "Justin has a huge home up there—9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake. He loves it up there and so does Hailey."