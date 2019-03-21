Back in 2017, thieves broke into Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home and robbed her of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry and valuables -- all while she was out of town on vacation with her son.

On March 19, there was another intruder on Hilary's property -- but this time she was home. And, TMZ reports, she was able to scare the would-be criminal away.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the "Younger" actress and her boyfriend, musician-producer Matthew Koma -- who share a 4-month-old daughter, Banks -- saw a man "lurking around their backyard."

The couple was in the kitchen of their home at about 8:30 p.m. when they spotted the guy and somehow scared him away, though TMZ's sources didn't specify how the pair did that. They also called police.

It appears the man had plans to enter the home. "While doing a perimeter search, [police] noticed a window screen had been removed, though the intruder never actually made it inside the house," TMZ explains.

Cops did not find the man, TMZ reports, adding that law enforcement now has extra patrols out in the area.

Back in July 2017, someone broke into Hilary's home while she was in Canada with her son from her first marriage, Luca Comrie. She'd been posting photos and videos from her trip on social media, which TMZ, at the time, speculated could have made her home an easy target for criminals.

"Someone broke through a door, rooted around and discovered Hilary's stash. The alarm never went off," TMZ reported at the time,

A rep for the actress told MailOnline that the singer-actress was devastated but grateful no one was hurt. "This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe," her rep explained. "That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward."

Hilary was one of many, many stars who were victimized by thieves in 2017.