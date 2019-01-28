Apparently the waterworks often start flowing when the camera's cut to break on the "Today" show.

In a chat with Page Six, Hoda Kotb gave a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes on the set of the popular morning show.

"Sometimes, during commercial breaks, we share parts of our lives and literally moments before we go on air there's a moment where we're going, like, 'Oh my God, that was the most beautiful thing in the world,' and then you gotta, like, snap back into real life," she said. "But I think we are all kind of friends first and I think that that makes it work. You sort of feel that we each have each other's back and I think that's important, so, emotional, but we're there for each other."

While there have been several recent high-profile shakeups on "Today" -- Matt Lauer's firing, Megyn Kelly's exit, Kathie Gifford's impending departure (albeit on far different terms) -- host Jenna Bush Hager, the reported favorite to replace Kathie, said "things are awesome" at "the peacock's" morning show.

Things are even great in the colder months when New York temperatures are downright frigid.

"[You're wondering] what meds we're on?" Hoda joked. "I think [seasonal depression] is a real thing and people really do get affected by that, but I don't think it's one of the things that affect us really."

What's affected Hoda these says: the New Orleans Saints controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

"The Saints lost. They were my people. I just can't stop like, I can't let it go," she said. "I need to Namaste. I know. It's hitting such a nerve for me."