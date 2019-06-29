Honey Boo Boo's uncle Billy is fighting for his life after being involved in a fatal car accident earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Alana Thompson's uncle, the younger brother of her father, was involved in a fiery accident outside Atlanta on Father's Day. Billy was allegedly struck head-on by a driver traveling on the wrong side of the road. The driver of that car was killed.

Billy hardly walked away unscathed, as he reportedly broke his leg, both arms, several ribs and his jaw in the crash. He also suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns after his vehicle erupted into flames from the crash.

TMZ noted that Billy been in the hospital since the accident, and he's already undergone five surgeries. He's expected to undergo several other surgeries.

The accident has brought out tension among Honey Boo Boo's family. Sugar Bear, Alana's dad, has been accused of abandoning his brother, as he's rarely been seen at the hospital. Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo's other uncle has been a constant presence at the hospital.

Honey Boo Boo's family has been dealing with turmoil for much of the year, particularly in regards to the family matriarch, Mama June, who has arrested in March with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

The family feels that Genoe is an "awful influence" on June, TMZ said in March. "Mama June's fam thinks she'll continue putting herself at risk as long as she's with [Geno.] Not only that, but they feel that her [13-year-old] daughter Alana is in an unsafe environment."

Although a court ordered her and Geno to stay away from each other after the arrests, the couple has been photographed together multiple times.