How NBC is trying to preserve Megyn Kelly's dignity and more news

Why Megyn Kelly's Sunday-night show might be scaled back

On March 6, NBC announced that "Today" star Megyn Kelly's primetime news magazine show, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" -- which garnered less-than-impressive ratings when it debuted last summer -- will now air just "periodically" dependent "on Kelly's schedule with her weekday-morning program, 'Megyn Kelly Today.'" But a new report from Page Six claims that's simply the network's way of trying to save face and, it writes, "scale back the poorly received show without the awkwardness of canceling it." NBC's reasoning seems sketchy, the report points out, since Megyn certainly knows her morning-show schedule -- it airs like clockwork during the third hour of "Today" every Monday through Friday. Her Sunday-night show,of course, made headlines for months not only for its shrinking ratings (it was regularly beat by reruns of "60 Minutes" and "America's Funniest Home Videos") but because it was marred by controversy (remember her Father's Day interview with "InfoWars" personality Alex Jones, a noted Sandy Hook school shooting denier?). Page Six also reports that sources have been saying since January that NBC has been unsure of what to do with the poorly performing news magazine. In the meantime, Megyn -- whose "Today" show slot also has a history of being ratings-challenged -- returns to primetime on Friday, March 9, with an NBC News special titled "Confronting Putin." The hour-long show will feature Megyn interviewing Russia's president for the second time since June 2017.

