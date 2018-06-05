Now you see them, now you don't.

Ever notice (or don't notice) that you rarely see members of the royal family driving in and out of the gates at Kensington Palace, yet they turn up at events all around the world?

How do they manage to leave the tourist destination without really being seen? Well, the family has undercover exiting down to a science.

Alastair Grant/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to Hello! Magazine, the family goes airborne to escape the crowds gathered outside their home.

The mag said that when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton are leaving, they are typically escorted to an awaiting helicopter that takes them to the grounds of Hyde Park. From there, they are transferred into a waiting chauffeured car with armed guards surrounding them.

"Members of the public who happened to be in Hyde Park at the time would have been able to watch the royals arrive," Hello! Magazine said. "The chopper's landing space is open for all to see, but the lawn is cordoned off by a low fence to prevent passers-by walking too close."

REX/Shutterstock

For the royals, it's all about timing and efficiency.

Of course, the chopper is also one of Queen Elizabeth II's primary modes of transportation.

The Queen and her family, the mag says, "regularly travel by helicopter between their homes." In fact, she was most recently seen getting out of a helicopter before meeting her newest grandson, Louis.