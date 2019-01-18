Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged and more ICYMI news

Ever since Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger began dating in mid-2018, it seemed that an engagement was in the cards. On Jan. 14, that became a reality. The actor announced on Instagram that he and Katherine are planning to wed. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Chris captioned a photo of himself embracing his new fiancée while she shows off a big diamond ring. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" The daughter or Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver later posted the same photo, writing, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you." This will be her first marriage and Chris's second. The actor's ex wife, Anna Faris, publicly supported the engagement, writing on the actor star's Instagram, "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

