The internet hit back hard at Armie Hammer after the actor criticized celebrities who posted photo tributes to Stan Lee following the Marvel comics legend's death at age 95 on Nov. 12.

Now it's come to light that "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan was among those who felt Armie was out of line for knocking stars like himself, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pratt, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Mark Hamill, Ryan Reynolds, Kaley Cuoco, Kevin Smith and others for posting pics of themselves with Stan over the years.

"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee," Armie tweeted on Monday. "No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."

Comicbook.com was seemingly the first to report that Jeffrey took to Twitter to deliver a clapback, writing to Armie, "Looks like you found a way to use others' ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a--hat."

Both men's tweets have since been deleted but have been captured in screen grabs by fans.

Jeffrey, along with dozens of other stars, posed tributes to Stan on Monday. Jeffrey's featured an Instagram photo of himself and the late comic genius and the message, "We lost some magic today. Stan will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend. Xojd."

Drama first erupted on Monday when non-famous social media users started questioning Armie's disdain -- and he engaged. In response to Armie's original tweet, one fan noted that celebs were posting pics with the legend because "They... worked with him…?" implying that Armie's argument was weak. Armie hit back, "Me... too?" (Armie voiced the character Strong Arm in Stan's "Mighty 7: Beginnings" in 2014.)

Another commenter wrote that people were maybe "just remembering how it felt to meet [Stan] with those photos. That's how I would feel. I never got the chance." Armie replied, "If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."

When another tweeter asked, "what else u supposed to do when someone dies armie," the actor replied, "If your answer is 'post a selfie' then I think we need a cultural revamp across the board."