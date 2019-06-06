After Jenelle Evans' ex Nathan Griffith got into a small confrontation with her husband, David Eason, he tried to make amends. But, according to a report, the former "Teen Mom 2" couple wasn't having it.

On Wednesday, TMZ posted video of Nathan speaking to a cameraman in which David can be been talking smack to him from the car.

"What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?," David can be heard asking in a less-than-friendly manner.

After a short exchange, David and Jenelle drove off, but not before David flipped Nathan off with his middle finger. While Nathan, who shares 4-year-old son Kaiser with Jenelle, laughs, he indicated that he planned to file a restraining order against David.

TMZ reported on Thursday the Nathan text his ex after the confrontation to extend an olive branch.

"Nathan wasn't happy with how things were left as they drove away… so he shot her a text to clarify he wasn't trying to do damage by talking to the media, he was just chit-chatting," TMZ said. "Jenelle didn't buy it, and thinks Nathan was looking for dirt on her and David's child custody case."

Last month, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of Jace, 9, Kaiser and Ensley, 2.

The same day as Nathan and David's tiff, Jenelle and her mother had a small showdown outside the courthouse, too.

Nathan, TMZ said, "thinks Jenelle and David need to drop their us versus the world attitude, and he told them so."