Jenna Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, clearly fits right in with her family.

The dancer-actress, mom Nancy Lee Bursch, daughter Everly Tatum, a female friend and Steve all had big smiles on their faces during an outing in Studio City, California, on March 16.

According to reports, the group ventured out together to take Everly -- Jenna's only child with estranged husband Channing Tatum, from whom she split in April 2018 -- to a performance the 5 year old had at a local theater.

While Jenna carried flowers that were presumably for her little actress, Steve, a Tony-winning Broadway actor and musician, carried Everly's sparkly purple backpack.

Later that day, Jenna shared a photo of Everly performing on stage, captioning it, "I could not be more proud of her!! I was in tears the entire time." Jenna also added a heart with the words "Proud Mommy" inside.

The sunny-day outing came two days after Channing was photographed holding hands with his new love, pop star Jessie J, during a shopping trip in London. Channing and Jessie's romance was made public early last October. Jenna and Steve were first linked later the same month.

One month before Steve joined Jenna's family for Everly's performance, he posted a loving tribute to her on Instagram.

"Somehow, inexplicably, I've been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life," he captioned a photo of Jenna. "Jenna I don't know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here's looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love ❤️."