Jennifer Lopez is feeing hot, hot, hot (and for good reason!).

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selfie to show off her new Niyama Sol leggings. While doing so, J. Lo showed off her incredible body.

"Up and at 'em rise and shine... about to get in this workout in my new leggings...Thanks @niyamasol !!!! #gettingitin," she captioned a series of snapshots.

In the images, Jen dons high-waisted leggings and a white sports bra. Her toned upper body and ample cleavage don't go unnoticed.

Her 73 million Instagram followers didn't hesitate to let her know that her body is enviable.

"Goals," one person said. Another said, "She literally doesn't age." Another chimed, "Wow! Hot as hell!"

A well-known fitness fanatic, J. Lo often shares images of her workouts to social media -- many of which also involve her beau, Alex Rodriguez.

It's not just the workouts that keeps her in tip-top shape (although she is always moving in her Vegas residency show!). Jen is also a stickler about her lifestyle.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

"I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine," she told Us Weekly in 2016. "That really wrecks your skin as you get older."

She also avoids the sun. "I am rarely in the sun, but if I am, I wear a lot of sunscreen," she adds. "I've never been one to take a lot of sun, which is why my skin has maintained itself."

Her diet, she said at the time, consisted of "a lot of green vegetables, asparagus, Brussel sprouts, broccoli and kale."

That's it, from here on out, we're only going to order kale.