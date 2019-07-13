Jessica Biel just won Flashback Friday.

On Friday, July 12, the former "7th Heaven" star posted the most epic photo from a Limited Too modeling shoot in her youth, which features Jessica Alba.

In the photo, Biel, Alba, and three other girls, including designer Breegan Jane, model sweatshirts from the children's clothing line at a ski resort. Alba smiles widely while holding her ski, while Biel is a bit more shy, partially hiding behind another girl.

"I know it's the middle of summer, but THIS IS IMPORTANT," Biel posted on Instagram. "repost @JessicaAlba."

Alba first posted the photo in January 2018, which she geo-tagged to Mount Hood, Oregon.

"#Tbt this was one of my only "real" modeling jobs. I met @jessicabiel , I think I was 12 or 13... maybe 14? It was for Limited Too which was a kids line connected to The Limited. #90's," the Honest founder captioned the photo.

Biel explained to W Magazine in 2012 that she got her start in modeling as a pre-teen.

"When I was 11, I was in a competition sponsored by the International Modeling and Talent Association. You paid a certain amount of money and they taught you to walk a runway, present a comedic monologue, a dramatic monologue, a dance routine, and a song. My runway look was a one-piece bathing suit, a top hat, and a bow tie," Justin Timberlake's wife explained. "The competition was in L.A., and afterward I got a manager and an agent. I tried out for a billion things, and after three years, I was cast on the show 7th Heaven."