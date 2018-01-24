Jessica Simpson is being sued by a paparazzi agency who claims she took one of its photos and shared it on her social media pages.

The company, Splash News and Picture Agency, claims it owns the image, not Jessica.

The Blast cited the lawsuit in which Splash claims Jessica got ahold of the image, removed the copyright information and shared the image on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Splash alleges that the value of the photo diminished because Jessica shared the image with her 11.4 million combined followers.

The agency, which is one of the biggest in the paparazzi landscape, is suing for copyright infringement and is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Jessica has since taken down the image in question on both social media platforms.

Splash is also suing a reality TV website for publishing the photo and crediting it to Jessica's Instagram account, The Blast reports.

Other stars have faced similar issues with paparazzi images. In September 2017, Gigi Hadid was sued by a paparazzi photographer who claimed she took one of his photos and shared it on Instagram.

In his docs, the photographer claimed he sold his photo to several websites, but said that by Gigi posting it to her social media, she essentially ignored that he owns the copyright. He argues that her actions -- sharing it with 41 million followers -- made him miss out on a big payday. Like Jessica, Gigi has since taken down the image.

Blac Chyna has been sued by paparazzi for essentially doing the same thing.