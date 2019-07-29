Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are honoring their late dog in ink.

Just days after their dog Waldo was struck and killed by a car in New York City, the couple got matching tattoos of the Alaskan Klee Kai, marking the first time they have publicly addressed the heartbreaking death.

"R.I.P. my little angel," the Jonas Brothers singer captioned a Twitter picture of the tattoo.

Sophie got the same tattoo, sharing a photo on her Instagram Story. "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby," she wrote alongside a photo of her tattoo.

According to TMZ, Waldo was on a walk with his dog walker last week when he got loose and ran into the street ahead of an oncoming car. A car then struck the dog and drove away.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The newlyweds were understandably distraught and sought help from a therapist.

After the tragedy, the couple apparently filed an accident report, but TMZ said the driver of the car can't be criminally charged with Waldo's death because the dog is considered property, and the incident is viewed as an accident. In addition, the website noted that the driver may not known that they even hit the dog.