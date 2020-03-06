Justin Bieber's cat is back, and it's all thanks to a lifestyle icon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On Friday, the pop star revealed that one of his two exotic cats ran away about a month ago but was found and returned.

"Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone," Justin wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away!"

After a month as a vagabond, Sushi, Justin said, looks and acts differently.

"He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound!" the singer wrote. "Thank you god for protecting him!"

Around the same time Justin posted his "welcome home" message, lifestyle icon Sandra Lee revealed in a heartfelt post that she was the one who actually found Sushi.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Guess what walked into my back yard last night? My best friend and I Had no idea what it was or who's it was," she began a lengthy message about the rescue. "The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful … I was thinking.....That is not an ordinary cat. THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX!"

The cat, she wrote, was "starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills —-but he was happy and excited all at the same time."

Sandra gave the cat a few cans of tuna and warm milk and comforted it while she called the phone number on its collar, not knowing she was calling one of the biggest stars in the world -- and also not realizing this was the cat pictured on missing signs posted throughout Beverly Hills.

"I Thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears —he was so happy, shocked and stunned.....still I no idea who it was... I swaddled the cat in a blankey and sat on the couch petting him while it slept for the 40 Min it took to have the owner come to my house," she said, adding that she fell in love with the cat and had visions of adopting it.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"But in good Conscience I knowing first hand how it feels to be a pet parent panicked when their baby is compromised," she continued. "And guess what...... It was THE SUSHI! Didn't realized SUSHI THE CAT was a whole thing!"

She added, "Lost for 3 weeks ....all alone. I can't even imagine what Sushi's three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like —There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived."

While Sandra wasn't able to adopt the cat, she said she's now a de facto member of the Bieber family.

"I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat!" she wrote. "Lesson to all... it you see some thing say some thing [sic] and if you see something do something!"