Trouble in paradise! Jennifer Aniston almost found herself widowed just a few days after her wedding!

Jen's hubby, Justin Theroux, revealed that he almost drowned during the couple's luxurious honeymoon in Bora Bora last August, largely because of a language barrier and a somewhat listless scuba instructor.

During Jen and Justin's honeymoon, the couple relaxed on the beach and enjoyed yoga, swimming and scuba diving. It was the latter than nearly cost Justin his life.

While on "Live With Kelly and Michael," Justin said he and the group — that included his wife, of course, as well as Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman — went deep down into the water and his oxygen tank began running low. However, the instructor couldn't understand Justin's panic and kept ignoring him.

"He just kept swimming away from me," Justin said. "I got to my friend and I'm like, 'Dude, look.' And he's like, 'Oh my God, you're about to die.'"

Finally, the instructor realized Justin's dilemma and came to his aid.

"He pulls the emergency respirator out, puts it in my mouth, hits this clear button, which sends all these bubbles out, and it sends water down my throat," the "Leftovers" star said. "So now I'm also linked to this jerk because now I have to swim alongside him and finally he rolls his eyes and we go up."

Even the ascend was tense.

"You have to go up slowly, you know, five feet at a time," he said. "I'm just looking at him mask to mask and I'm [thinking] I'm going to murder this guy. I'm just going to throw the biggest haymaker."

Luckily, all ended well.

Justin and Jen famously married in a secret backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles mansion on Aug. 5.