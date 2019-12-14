Kanye West and Joel Osteen's religious service may be coming to a town near you.

TMZ reports that the two have talked about going on a national tour together following the success of their Sunday Service in Houston last month.

Since they teamed up, Kanye and Joel speak regularly and they've "talked about expanding the kind of show they put on in Houston," TMZ said.

The duo will appear together at Yankee Stadium in New York City on May 2, and there are reports that they will also perform their religious service at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago next fall. The duo is said to be eyeballing services in Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Joel has performed his service in Detroit in the past, selling out Comerica Park in 2016.

In recent months, Kanye -- who's been doing musical Sunday Service performances with a huge choir since January -- has spoken publicly about being "saved" this year. In October, he released his ninth consecutive No. 1 album, "Jesus is King," and vowed he'll no longer perform secular music.

"Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself," a source told TMZ. "Now it's all about a higher power."