Kanye West is beefing up his security team after another hip-hop star called on gang members to attack him.

On Monday night, Kanye was seen leaving Malibu hotspot Nobu surrounded by three large men, all of whom watched his back closely.

Maciel / CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID

The extra protection comes after Dogg Pound rapper Daz Dillinger put out a video instructing gang members from the Crips to attack Kanye if they see him.

"Stay in Calabasas, you hear me," Daz told Kanye.

According to TMZ, authorities are looking into Daz's video to determine if it's a "prosecutable crime."

Daz, like many in the hip hop community, are livid at Kanye's unwavering support of President Donald Trump.

Rex USA

Last week, Kanye called the controversial president his "brother." Kanye even took it a step further, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, and proudly announcing that it was autographed by Trump.

Since then, several major stars have come out in direct opposition to Kanye, including John Legend, Snoop Dogg and Chance The Rapper.

Daz says Kanye is basically calling Trump his "master."

On April 30, Kanye posted a video to YouTube showing him and fellow rapper T.I. having a heated political discussion while making their song "Ye vs. The People." At one point, Kanye said he doesn't agree with "half" of Trump's discussions. T.I. says, "What half do you agree with?"

Kanye's responds, "Just the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible, is the most inspiring thing to me."

In the song, Kanye even raps, "I know Obama was heaven sent, but ever since Trump won I felt like I could be president." He later says, "I never, ever stop fighting for the people, actually wearing a hat to show people that we equal."