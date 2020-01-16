Kat Von D has sold the beauty brand that bears her name and is embarking on a singing career, she announced on Instagram on Thursday.

The tattoo artist and former "LA Ink" star detailed the life change in a lengthy message that referenced her husband, Rafael Reyes, and 1-year-old son, Leafar.

"This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!," she wrote. "As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity. It's hard to admit this, since I've always said 'You can do everything and anything.' But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing."

"With that said, I've decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years," she continued. "This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that."

With the change, Kat Von D Beauty will soon become known as KvD Vegan Beauty.

While thanking her fans and getting sentimental about her brand, she wrote, "I was able to create a makeup line that made outsiders like me feel like we have a place in this 'beauty' world, and gave myself and others the tools to express ourselves in our own unique way, whether it was embraced by the majority or not."

TooFab said the former reality TV star's new album features collaborations with some heavy hitters, including Dave Grohl. The album was written with Linda Perry.