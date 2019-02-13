Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger likely have some romantic plans for Valentine's Day -- after all, it's their first as a newly engaged couple.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Biossance

But on Feb. 12, Katherine celebrated the holiday early with friends and family when she hosted a Galentine's Day Glow event with Biossance at Alo Yoga in Beverly Hills.

Among the guests? "The Hills" star Whitney Port, model Baskin Champion (whose model sister Abby Champion is dating Katherine's little brother Patrick Schwarzenegger), British fashion show host Louise Roe, Katherine's sister Christina Schwarzenegger and more.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Biossance

Katherine, 29 -- who was wearing the enormous diamond engagement ring that Chris proposed with in January -- wore sleek black yoga gear that showed off her toned figure and abs. The writer and Kennedy family scion (her mom, journalist Maria Shriver, is the niece of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy) later took to Instagram to post about the party, which included a charity element.

"An afternoon doing yoga and getting facials? YES PLEASE! Plus, a donation to @bestfriendsanimalsociety ! We learned all about my fave, The @Biossance Vitamin C Rose Oil. All of their products are non-toxic, cruelty-free, sustainable and they work ! #ad," she wrote.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Biossance

Just Jared reports that Katherine and her guests were "led through a body yoga class, followed by oxygen facials featuring Biossance's latest Tea Tree Oils and a bevy of the brand's 100 percent vegan, nontoxic products."

Afterward, they noshed on fresh raw vegetable salad served on heart-shaped plates, fruit and berry cups and sushi and drank farmers market bellinis with blood oranges, peaches and berries, Moroccan mint iced tea and cucumber-lemon spa water.

Katherine and Chris announced their engagement on Jan. 14. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️," the "Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" star captioned an Instagram photo revealing her ring.

Though the couple have not disclosed details about the ring, jewelry experts agree it appears to be worth six figures. "The beautiful engagement ring Chris Pratt just used to propose to Katherine Schwarzenegger looks like a 5-carat cushion set in a Harry Winston-style micro pavé halo," WP Diamonds President Andrew Brown told E! News. "Assuming it is a high color-clarity combination, it would probably retail for $150-175k."

People magazine has reported that the couple are already planning their nuptials. "This isn't going to be a small wedding," a source told People. "Arnold and Maria's little girl is getting married. It's a very big deal. There will be no expense spared to give Katherine her dream wedding day."