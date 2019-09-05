On the heels of her split with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes has gone glam.

The actress stepped out on Wednesday at the Zimmermann Dinner and Store Party in New York City, donning a head-to-toe black ensemble, her hair tightly pulled back into a bun. Katie completed the look with heavy makeup to accentuate her facial features.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

The actress' look — a black blazer slung over her shoulders, covering her sleeveless black dress -- was a far cry from Katie's last look, which sent the Internet on fire.

Last week, the former "Dawson's Creek" star was pictured out in New York City wearing a $520 cashmere bra. Social media went wild over the look, prompting many to try to snatch up the bra for themselves. The bra, from New York-based label Khaite, sold out an hour after the pictures of Katie were released.

Many considered it Katie's post-breakup look, as her split from longtime boyfriend Jamie was fresh.

Katie and Jamie, who notoriously tried to hide their 6-year relationship for the majority of the romance, appear to have split several months ago, but news of the split only recently came out.

Page Six said Katie was overheard telling friends at dinner that she and Jamie "haven't been together for months."

Kevin Tachman / MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

What went wrong seems to depend on who you ask.

"It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships," a source told People magazine. "Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."

Us Weekly reported that the split simply came down to different lives … in a fairly extreme way.

"It has been many years of him stepping out with other women," Us' source said. "He's disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working."

Katie was the one who ultimately pulled the plug on the relationship, Us reported.