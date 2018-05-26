Katy's pond hopping for her man!

WireImage

Just days after saying that she's "not single" while at the American Idol finale in Los Angeles, Katy Perry, 33, flew to London to back her rumored boyfriend, Orlando Bloom.

According to the "Roar" singer's Instagram Stories, she attended Bloom's performance of the West End revival of Tracy Letts' "Killer Joe," at London's Trafalgar Studio 1.

The moment was brief as the "Dark Horse" crooner will be performing at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam for her Witness Tour on Saturday night; she will also be performing there Sunday, as well.

@Katyperry via insta stories. A post shared by Katy Perry Insta Stories (@katyperry.insta.story) on May 26, 2018 at 6:18am PDT

She also let fans know that while in England, she had a traditional English breakfast of "beans on toast."

The "Lord of the Rings" star's West End dark comedy opened previews on May 18 and will officially open its doors on June 4. The play, which also stars Sophie Cookson, Adam Gillen, Neve McIntosh, and Steffan Rhodri, is set to run through August 18.

Bloom and Perry have yet to give an official comment on their status, however for months now the pair have been spotted together, setting off rumors that the two exes have reignited their relationship.

Andreas Solaro / AFP/Getty Images

Both have been seen together in Tokyo and Rome, where they met Pop Francis, all despite the fact that the two were spending some "space" apart since the beginning of 2017.

Monday night, while speaking with "The Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin, Perry basically alluded to what many already assume, that she's with Bloom.

"Can I be in the running?" Kufrin playfully asked Katy, who replied, "I'm not single, but I still like you."

Looks like there is very little doubt at this moment as to whether or not Perry's love life is in full Bloom…