Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos take "couple goals" to a new level.

The phenomenally fit couple strutted their stuff while donning matching white swimsuits on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend.

The couple was photographed as they walked along the Pacific Ocean beach on Sunday, both wearing sunglasses and hats to shield their faces from the hot Mexican sun. Both Mark, 47, and Kelly, 48, seemed perfectly in sync during the beachside stroll.

Both Kelly and Mark aren't shy about showing off their bodies, as they both share images of themselves in swimwear to their social media channels. Getting those fit bodies, however, takes work.

"My husband has gone full keto, which I don't mind telling you is something I could never do. I just don't have that level of discipline," she told Bon Appétit's Healthyish last week. "Mark says that I'm carb-o, because I always eat his bun if he gets a burger. And the fries. But you know, I work out, so I feel like I'm allowed. I'm 48, I'm entitled, and I'm eating whatever I want to eat."

Kelly often speaking passionately about her workouts and recently said she has a "Peter Pan" body because it seems to always stay youthful.

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do," she told The Cut earlier this month. "I've never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends."