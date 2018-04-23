It's been a rough year for Kendra Wilkinson, and it got even more sad on Monday after she announced that her dog, Martini, has died.

"Martini has been by my side for 16 years. We will miss her," she captioned a series of shots of the dog on Instagram on April 23. "This is one dog that has seen n been through it all. Lol from San Diego to the playboy mansion to the east coast to Calabasas. I can say she lived her best life. 😊 #ripMartini."

Kendra also wrote about her beloved pooch and her heartbreak on Twitter.

"I keep hearing her footsteps but she's not there," she said.

She added another post, writing, "Martini became friends with a black crow these last couple weeks. Crow would come n sit n they'd stare for a long time. Crow comes today looking for her n leaves."

The reality TV star also retweeted several online messages of condolences from fans.

Kendra later shared an unglamorous selfie of herself on Instagram, writing, "I hate 2018."

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

On April 6 Kendra put an end to her marriage to Hank Baskett, confirming speculation that they were splitting.

The former Playboy model cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her divorce. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The same day, she shared a photo of her and Hank on Instagram, writing, "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it's because there's no hate. Love wins in this case it's just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed."